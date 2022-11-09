John Fetterman victory party trolls Dr Oz’s biggest campaign gaffe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Fetterman savoured victory over Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race with one final troll at the Republican’s expense.

Reporters at the Fetterman victory party in Pittsburgh spotted crudité on the buffet, a reference to Dr Oz’s infamous campaign gaffe.

In an ill-advised attempt to prove he was in touch with voters, Dr Oz awkwardly complained about rising supermarket prices while pretending to buy ingredients for his wife’s crudité platter in a campaign video.

After the clip went viral, Mr Fetterman tweeted: “In PA we call this a... veggie tray.”

Mr Fetterman relentlessly trolled his opponent during the campaign as a carpetbagging millionaire who was hopelessly removed from the concerns of average Pennsylvanians.

Breaking - crudités at the Fetterman party. pic.twitter.com/95I5CQR3iX — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 9, 2022

crudite at the Fetterman campaign event pic.twitter.com/21nqRY6gkR — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) November 9, 2022

I am at the Fetterman election party at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.



My most notable political commentary so far: there is plenty of crudité. pic.twitter.com/NXbCk55Gbl — Oliver Morrison (@ORMorrison) November 9, 2022

In the clip, Dr Oz also mispronounced the name of the store and called it “Wegner’s” — confusing Wegmans and Redner’s.

Dr Oz later blamed the flub on tiredness.

“When you’re campaigning 18 hours a day… Listen, I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well,” Dr Oz told Newsmax. “I don’t think that’s a measure of one’s ability to run the commonwealth.”

Mr Fetterman was projected to win the fiercely fought race at 1am on election night, a key victory as Democrats try to maintain control of the Senate.

Dr Oz conceded the race in a call to Mr Fetterman on Wednesday morning.