John Fetterman victory party trolls Dr Oz’s biggest campaign gaffe
The Fetterman campaign served crudité at election night party in a final dig at Dr Oz
John Fetterman savoured victory over Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race with one final troll at the Republican’s expense.
Reporters at the Fetterman victory party in Pittsburgh spotted crudité on the buffet, a reference to Dr Oz’s infamous campaign gaffe.
In an ill-advised attempt to prove he was in touch with voters, Dr Oz awkwardly complained about rising supermarket prices while pretending to buy ingredients for his wife’s crudité platter in a campaign video.
After the clip went viral, Mr Fetterman tweeted: “In PA we call this a... veggie tray.”
Mr Fetterman relentlessly trolled his opponent during the campaign as a carpetbagging millionaire who was hopelessly removed from the concerns of average Pennsylvanians.
Breaking - crudités at the Fetterman party. pic.twitter.com/95I5CQR3iX— Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 9, 2022
crudite at the Fetterman campaign event pic.twitter.com/21nqRY6gkR— Jorge Ribas (@jribas) November 9, 2022
I am at the Fetterman election party at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.— Oliver Morrison (@ORMorrison) November 9, 2022
My most notable political commentary so far: there is plenty of crudité. pic.twitter.com/NXbCk55Gbl
In the clip, Dr Oz also mispronounced the name of the store and called it “Wegner’s” — confusing Wegmans and Redner’s.
Dr Oz later blamed the flub on tiredness.
“When you’re campaigning 18 hours a day… Listen, I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well,” Dr Oz told Newsmax. “I don’t think that’s a measure of one’s ability to run the commonwealth.”
Mr Fetterman was projected to win the fiercely fought race at 1am on election night, a key victory as Democrats try to maintain control of the Senate.
Dr Oz conceded the race in a call to Mr Fetterman on Wednesday morning.
