The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania with John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz face facing their final battleground as polls open on Election Day.

The Keystone State’s Senate race has been one of the most bizarre playing out across the country this midterm cycle, pitting two potent personalities against each other.

In the Republican corner, there’s TV personality and physician Mr Oz, who managed to slowly build support from the GOP after a rough start that saw him at the back of the party’s crowded primary pack.

In the Democratic corner is Mr Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor whose campaign has been dogged by health concerns after he suffered a stroke.

As of Tuesday morning, the latest polls have Mr Fetterman and Mr Oz within a percentage point of each other.

While the Senate race is a toss-up, pollsters are more confident with predictions about the Pennsylvania governorship, in which Democrat Josh Shapiro is favoured to beat Republican Doug Mastriano.

Seventeen districts will also pick a representative for the House.