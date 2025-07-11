Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) received criticism online after he told Fox News that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, was not even a Democrat.

The Pennsylvania Democrat criticized Mamdani, who pulled off a surprise victory to win the Democratic nomination for mayor last month — in a ranked-choice voting system that saw him handily edge out ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo — in an interview with Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

“Everything that I've read on him, I don't really agree with virtually any of it politically,” Fetterman said. “That's just where I'm at as a Democrat. He's not even a Democrat, honestly.”

That comment triggered a large number of responses about Fetterman on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Look who’s talking,” one online poster snarked.

Sen. John Fetterman drew some sharp retorts after he called out New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani as ‘not even a Democrat.’ ( Getty )

Aaron Reguenberg, a former member of the Rhode Island state house of representatives, also criticized Fetterman’s remarks.

“Sorry John, I think you misspoke? I believe you meant to say, ‘*I'm* not even a Democrat, honestly,’” he wrote.

Annie Wu, who worked on Fetterman’s 2022 campaign, also criticized his remarks. “and neither is Fetterman. (but in the other direction),” she posted on X.

Fetterman has irritated Democrats since he won his 2022 race for Senate in Pennsylvania. Fetterman initially billed himself as a progressive Democrat who endorsed Bernie Sanders when he was mayor of Braddock.

JJ Abbott, a Democratic consultant based in Pennsylvania, pointed to this.

Since then, he pivoted to the center as a centrist on immigration, co-sponsoring legislation President Donald Trump signed that would require the Department of Homeland Security to detain undocumented immigrants charged with crimes before they are tried.

But he’s also become one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel in the Democratic Party, even as many Democratic voters have become disillusioned with the country amid its onslaught in Gaza in response to the October 7th attacks.

By contrast, Mamdani has spoken vocally about the rights and the plight of the Palestinian people.

That issue has led to Fetterman, who is Jewish, seeing a mass exodus of staffers and former allies from his office.

Joe Calvello, who worked on Fetterman’s campaign and in his Senate office when he first came to Washington, also criticized Fetterman.

“Zohran: I am running to make life more affordable,” Calvello tweeted. “Fetterman: i agree with him on nothing.”

Some Democrats have criticized Mamdani for his refusal in an interview with The Bulwark to condemn the term “Globalize the Intifada,” which some consider to be a call for violence but Mamdani said is also a call to support the rights of Palestinians.

Fetterman appeared on Fox News on Friday and again criticized Mamdani where he said that Mamdani identified as a socialist, which made him not qualify as a Democrat.

“I’m friends with many very, very left Democrats in the Senate, but again, we don’t have those kinds of views as well,” he said. “All I’m saying though, it’s very clear the GOP are going to use him as their tentpole on their messaging.”

Fetterman pointed to the fact that polling shows the Democratic Party has a weak image.

“I don’t think that’s helpful at this point to have that be someone that’s been identified as one of the emerging faces of our party,” he said.