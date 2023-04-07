Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Thursday, the Tennessee House chamber voted to expel two Democrats, and in his final speech, state Representative Justin Jones called out other represenatatives who had not been expelled -- including one who was “an admitted child molester.”

After the House voted with two-thirds in favor of the expulsion resolution, Mr Jones approached the podium to give a final speech as the state Representative for District 52.

“Let’s talk about expulsion,” Mr Jones said calmly to his colleagues.

Mr Jones, 27, was elected as a state representative in November. For the last week, he and two other Democrats had been protesting for gun control legislation after the deadly Covenant School shooting.

This included interrupting legislature on the House floor by chanting “no action, no peace” with a bullhorn.

But the expulsion comes as a dramatic and surprising act of retaliation from the Republican-controlled Tennessee House. In response, Mr Jones choose to call out several lawmakers with questionable histories.

“For years, one of your colleagues, who was an admitted child molester, sat in this chamber- no expulsion,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones was referring to former state representative David Byrd who was accused of sexually abusing three underage girls while he was a high school basketball coach.

Mr Byrd denied these allegations, though one of his accusers recorded him apologising to her and saying, “I’ve lived with that and you don’t know how hard it has been for me.”

Despite several calls for Mr Byrd to retire, including one from Governor Bill Lee, Mr Byrd sought re-election and won in 2020. Mr Byrd only left the Tenneesse House after being severely ill from Covid-19.

Mr Jones continued his speech by calling one member out for alleged domestic violence, another for being under federal investigation, and another for peeing in another member’s chair.

“Since you’re trying to put us on trial, I’ll say what you’re really putting on trial is the state of Tennessee,” Mr Jones said. “What you’re really showing to the world is holding up the mirror to a state that is going back to some dark, dark roots.”

In addition to Mr Jones, fellow Democrat Justin Pearson, who also participated in the gun control protest, was expelled after receiving a two-thirds vote.

Gloria Johnson (D-TN), another Democrat who participated in the House chamber interruption, was up for expulsion as well. Though, the chamber did not get enough votes to expel her.

In each expulsion resolution, Republicans claimed the lawmakers “knowingly and intentionally” brought “disorder and dishonor” to the House.