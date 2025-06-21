Kai Trump follows in family footsteps by briefly pretending to work at fast food restaurant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, followed in the family footsteps, briefly, this week by trying her hand at working at a fast food outlet.

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, the golfer and daughter of Donald Trump Jr. took on a shift at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through.

Kai, 18, wore a tank top and skirt in the brand’s signature colors of pink and yellow in the nine-second clip.

She took an order for a medium iced coffee, tapping it into the register and then handing the beverage through the window to the driver in his car.

The stunt is to promote a YouTube video in which she and her younger brother, Tristan, tried out Dunkin’s signature drinks and snacks.

open image in gallery Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, briefly tried her hand at working at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through ( TikTok/@thekaitrumpgolfer )

The clip immediately evokes the moment in October, during the peak of the 2024 presidential election, when her grandfather put on an apron at a Pennsylvania drive-through McDonald’s and learned to operate the french fries station.

Then-candidate Trump similarly delivered takeout orders to customers in their cars as part of the photo opportunity and also hosted an impromptu press conference.

“It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast,” Trump said.

“These people work hard. They’re great. They’re great. And I just saw something—a process that’s beautiful.”

The stunt was arranged for fast-food fan Trump to hit back at Democratic presidential candidate, then-Vice President, Kamala Harris, who often spoke of her time working at McDonald’s during college.

Trump baselessly claimed she was lying about working there.

open image in gallery Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania ( Getty Images )

Kai Trump, who has a large social media following and is an avid golfer, saw her profile rise significantly after she spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, shortly after the assassination attempt on her grandfather.