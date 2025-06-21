Kai Trump follows in family footsteps by briefly pretending to work at fast food restaurant
Donald Trump worked the fryer at Pennsylvania McDonald’s in 2024 campaign stunt
Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, followed in the family footsteps, briefly, this week by trying her hand at working at a fast food outlet.
In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, the golfer and daughter of Donald Trump Jr. took on a shift at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through.
Kai, 18, wore a tank top and skirt in the brand’s signature colors of pink and yellow in the nine-second clip.
She took an order for a medium iced coffee, tapping it into the register and then handing the beverage through the window to the driver in his car.
The stunt is to promote a YouTube video in which she and her younger brother, Tristan, tried out Dunkin’s signature drinks and snacks.
The clip immediately evokes the moment in October, during the peak of the 2024 presidential election, when her grandfather put on an apron at a Pennsylvania drive-through McDonald’s and learned to operate the french fries station.
Then-candidate Trump similarly delivered takeout orders to customers in their cars as part of the photo opportunity and also hosted an impromptu press conference.
“It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast,” Trump said.
“These people work hard. They’re great. They’re great. And I just saw something—a process that’s beautiful.”
The stunt was arranged for fast-food fan Trump to hit back at Democratic presidential candidate, then-Vice President, Kamala Harris, who often spoke of her time working at McDonald’s during college.
Trump baselessly claimed she was lying about working there.
Kai Trump, who has a large social media following and is an avid golfer, saw her profile rise significantly after she spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, shortly after the assassination attempt on her grandfather.
