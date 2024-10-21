Donald Trump tries to troll Kama Harris by serving up fries at McDonald’s

Donald Trump tried to troll rival Kamala Harris as he served up french fries at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

The former US president staged an impromptu news conference, answering questions from journalists at the drive-thru window on Sunday (20 October).

After an employee showed Trump how to dunk baskets of fries in the oil, the former president took his turn and even helped fill some takeout bags after a bit.

Trump said: “It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast.”

The visit came as he dug into his claim — one that’s spreading without offering evidence — that Harris never worked at the fast-food chain while in college.