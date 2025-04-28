Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai has given a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the White House, revealing a luxurious bowling alley.

The YouTuber, who was on holiday visiting her grandfather, filmed a video of herself bowling alongside her family in the alley located within the presidential residence.

The White House features two bowling alleys: one is the single-lane alley inside the residence, and the other is the Truman Bowling Alley, which includes two lanes and is located in the basement of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.