Kaitlan Collins fires back after conservatives criticize her X post on Luigi Mangione

CNN host Kaitlan Collins defended herself after MAGA world baselessly accused her of promoting murder suspect Luigi Magione.

In a post on X, Collins wrote: “Luigi Mangione’s legal defense team has launched a new website today.” She attached a link to the new site, which contains updates about his three ongoing trials, information about his attorneys, and statements from the 26-year-old suspect.

Prosecutors in New York and at the federal level have accused Mangione of killing 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4 outside of a Manhattan hotel. He also faces counts related to firearm violations and other charges in Pennsylvania, where authorities apprehended him after a week-long manhunt. He’s pleaded not guilty to all counts in New York.

Collins’ post sparked fury among some conservatives who insisted she had “promoted” his fundraiser.

“Kaitlan Collins promoted a fundraising website for Luigi Mangione. She has since deleted the post. Why is a CNN journalist promoting a murderer?” right-wing social media personality Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

open image in gallery CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fired back after conservatives falsely accused her of ‘promoting’ a fundraiser for murder suspect Luigi Mangione ( AFP via Getty Images )

Stephen L. Miller, a conservative commentator, chimed in: “Real bottom of the barrel stuff. Even for @kaitlancollins.”

Far-right personality Mike Cernovich called for the CNN anchor’s credentials to be pulled: “Security risk (understatement). Credentials must be pulled immediately.”

Fox News contributor Joe Concha also weighed in on her tweet: “We can now also dispense with the notion that Kaitlan Collins is a serious journalist speaking truth to power (only when an R is in office).” Noting that she deleted her original post, he added: “No apology from Kaitlan yet. And it ain’t coming.”

“CNN’s Kaitlan Collins deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione’s defense fund after backlash,” the New York Post wrote on X Sunday, followed by a link to the outlet’s article.

Collins fired back: “This is not true. I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him.”

open image in gallery Mangione’s legal team has accepted hundreds of thousands in donations. They recently launched a new website containing information about his ongoing cases and his first public statement since his December arrest ( Getty Images )

The website Collins linked has a “contribute” tab, which then requires users to click through to a GiveSendGo fundraiser by the December 4 Legal Committee but she didn’t link directly to that page.

That fundraiser has garnered more than $460,000 in contributions as of Monday. Last week, Mangione’s attorney said his legal team would be accepting the donations.

"Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support. My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him,” the attorney told Newsweek.

The Ivy League graduate is set to appear in New York state court on February 21.

His team posted his first public statement since his arrest on the new website. Mangione commented on the outpouring of support he’s received: "I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe.”

Thompson’s death sparked a nationwide conversation about the state of health insurance in the U.S. Americans were divided in their reactions to the attack. Some condemned the killing, some seized the moment to call for healthcare reform, and others even celebrated the murder as they shared stories about how they were denied care.