Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate Tim Walz are barnstorming across battleground states this week after making their electric debut in Philadelphia.

Harris and Walz — the presumptive Democratic presidential ticket — will next appear together in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, followed by visits to Detroit, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Their Republican rivals Donald Trump and JD Vance will be tailing them on the campaign trail with dueling stops in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Harris and Walz have postponed scheduled visits to North Carolina and Georgia later this week due to severe weather under Tropical Storm Debby. Trump and Vance have also postponed their North Carolina rallies. Those events will be rescheduled, according to the campaigns.

President Joe Biden won those swing states in the 2020 presidential election — except for North Carolina — and flipped Arizona and Georgia for Democrats by razor-thin margins.

View more

Harris and Walz will kick off their tour in Wisconsin with a rally and performance from Bon Iver on Wednesday afternoon. Governor Tony Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin are also joining the event.

On Wednesday night, Harris and Walz will be in Detroit. They will travel to Phoenix on Friday night and Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Vance will spend the weekend at fundraising events in Texas.

At their Philadelphia rally on Tuesday night, Harris told the estimated 12,000 people in attendance that she “set out to find a partner who can build this brighter future” during her weeks-old campaign for the presidency.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz are set to hold rallies in several battleground states over the next week, with Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance making their own stops ( AP )

Harris’s search for a running mate led her to a “leader who can unite this nation and move us forward,” someone who was “a fighter for the middle class” and a “patriot who believes as I do the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice not just for some but for all,” she said.

Walz — a 60-year-old military veteran, former school teacher and congressman and current governor of Minnesota — told the crowd that Trump “doesn’t know the first thing about service, because he’s too busy serving himself.”

The former president “weakens our economy to strengthen his own hand, mocks our laws, and sows chaos and division, and that’s to say nothing of his record as president,” said Walz, who said Trump “froze” during the Covid-19 crisis, “drove the economy into the ground,” and “make no mistake: violent crime was up under Donald Trump.”

“That’s not counting the crimes he committed,” Walz added.