Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz take the stage at packed Philadelphia rally

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have made their debut as the presumptive Democratic presidential ticket, kicking off a campaign against Donald Trump and JD Vance in front of a roaring crowd in Philadelphia rally.

The governor stepped on stage in front of an electric crowd at Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Tuesday just hours after Harris announced him as her running mate, ending the closely watched contest for the next potential vice president by choosing the seasoned midwestern politician, military veteran and former school teacher with a progressive track record.

Harris told a crowd of roughly 12,000 people that she “set out to find a partner who can build this brighter future” that she has envisioned in her campaign.

“A leader who can unite this nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes as I do the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice not just for some but for all,” she said.

“I’ve found such a leader: Governor Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota.”

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make their debut in Philadelphia on August 6. ( REUTERS )

Walz, 60, was enlisted in the US Army National Guard for more than 24 years and spent more than two decades teaching high school and coaching football before he entered politics.

In her introduction in Philadelphia, Harris noted that Walz had served as a faculty adviser for a high school gay-straight alliance group, and “Tim knew the signal it would send to have a football coach get involved,” making the school a “safe place for everybody

Walz was “the kind of teacher and mentor that every child in America dreams of having, and that every kid deserves,” Harris said.

Walz “makes people feel they belong and inspires them to dream big, and that’s the kind of vice president he will be,” she added, “and that’s the kind of vice president America deserves.”

He represented the state in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017 and is now in the middle of his second term as Minnesota’s governor, recently launching onto the national radar with his no-nonsense assessment of the GOP’s platform and the “weird” agenda behind it.

In the governor’s office, Walz has ushered through a series of popular progressive policies, including protections for abortion rights and LGBT+ Minnesotans, a free breakfast and lunch program for public school children, and free college for students from low-income families.

Harris’s announcement arrived roughly three months before Election Day and two weeks before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the Harris-Walz ticket will formally receive the party’s presidential nomination.

After President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris as the party’s nominee, the vice president quickly collected endorsements from prominent Democrats and pledges from delegates to clinch the nomination, with record-breaking fundraising numbers that have eclipsed Republicans’ multi-million dollar war chest.

A racially diverse crowd in Philadelphia included a pair of gray-haired white men sporting shirts declaring themselves “Old White Men for Harris and Freedom.”

“It’s as clear as the T-shirt says,” Bernie Strain told The Independent. “It’s about two old white men liking our Social Security, liking our Medicare, liking our freedom, liking our democracy — we’ll lose it if Trump gets elected.”

Strain said that his son, a US Marine, had served a pair of tours at the base that was struck by Iran-backed militants in Iraq on Monday.

“He’s no loser and he’s no sucker for serving in the United States’s service, and Trump’s not going to call my son a loser or a sucker,” he said. “Not today, not tomorrow, not ever.”

Tim Walz greets a crowd in Philadelphia on August 6 as he officially joins Kamala Harris as her running mate for the Democratic presidential nomination. ( AP )

The rally even attracted former Republican members of Congress, including former Pennsylvania congressman James Greenwood, who told The Independent that he understood Biden had to stand down after his June 27 debate against Trump.

Greenwood described the vibe after Biden stood down as “like an electric charge.”

“The excitement, the volunteers, the fundraising, so everyone’s pretty excited,” he said.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Philadelphia