Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reacted with shock to learn that former Vice President Kamala Harris considered then abandoned him as a potential running mate during the 2024 election.

In an excerpt of Harris’s forthcoming memoir published this week in The Atlantic, she described how Buttigieg was initially her top choice, though she later grew concerned America was not ready to elect a ticket with a Black woman and a gay man, concluding that Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.”

“We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk,” Harris wrote.

Buttigieg told Politico on Thursday he was “surprised” to learn of this and called for “giving Americans more credit,” arguing they would have judged the campaign on the issues, not his identity.

“My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories,” Buttigieg said.

open image in gallery Kamala Harris’s forthcoming memoir claims she initially wanted Pete Buttigieg as her vice presidential candidate, only to later decide voters wouldn’t elect a Black woman and gay man at the same time ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Indiana politician added that Harris’s reservations about joining forces were “not something that we ever talked about.”

The passage about choosing a vice presidential nominee isn’t the only part of the memoir, 107 Days, that has led to back-and-forth within the party.

In another excerpt, Harris described Joe Biden’s decision to initially seek reelection as “reckless” while conceding that she “perhaps” could have done more to encourage him to cede the stage to another candidate much earlier than the dramatic late-stage twist that led to Harris replacing him.

open image in gallery Former vice president’s memoir also called Joe Biden’s initial decision to seek reelection ‘reckless’ ( Getty )

A former Biden official condemned the comments.

"Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job," the official told Axios. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Harris announced in July she won’t seek the governorship of California next year, but her future political plans beyond that, if any, remain unclear.