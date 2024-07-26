Support truly

Barack and Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris for president saying that there is “no doubt in our mind” that she has what it takes to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 election and “deliver for the American people”.

Following days of speculation, the former first couple announced their hotly-awaited endorsement on Friday morning, with both the Obamas and Harris sharing a video on social media of a phone call between the trio in which they pledged their whole-hearted support for her campaign.

“Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president is heard telling Harris in the call.

Michelle is heard telling Harris that she is “proud” and insists the election will be “historic”.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” she says.

Harris, who is seen in the video, thanks them for their support and hints that the Obamas will be joining her on the campaign trail.

“Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me,” she says.

“I’m looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road.

Kamala Harris speaks to Barack and Michelle Obama as they endorse her candidacy for the White House ( Barack Obama/X )

Kamala Harris seen on the phone to the Obamas in the video ( Barack Obama/X )

“But most of all, I just want to tell you the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express, so thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” she added.

The video appears to have been taken on Wednesday, with Harris’ outfit matching what she wore at a campaign stop at the biennial convention of Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support,” the former president said in a post on X.

“At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

In a joint statement, the former president and first lady reeled off the vice president’s accomplishments and said that she provides “hope” for the American people.

“We agree with President Biden choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made. She has the resume to prove it.”

The statement continued: “But Kamala has more than a resume. She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people.

“At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”

Harris and Obama pictured together. There has been much speculation about the endorsement in recent days ( Getty Images )

The endorsement from the top Democratic figures brings to an end days of speculation about their support for Harris.

Following Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, Democrats have quickly flocked to throw their backing behind the vice president as the new Democratic party candidate.

While Harris earned endorsements from other senior Democrats – including Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer – as well as public figures including George Clooney, the Obamas remained silent.

On Sunday evening, when news of Biden’s exit from the race broke, Obama posted a lengthy tribute to his former vice president turned president calling him “a patriot of the highest order” – but stopped short of backing Harris for the top of the ticket.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” he wrote.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times”.

After Biden’s address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, Obama again paid tribute to his close Democratic ally but made no mention of Harris.

While this fueled speculation that Harris might not have the support from the powerful Democratic couple, insiders said that the Obamas were very much backing Harris – but did not want to overshadow Biden’s moment.

Sources told NBC News that Obama had been in regular touch with Harris and had privately endorsed her, waiting for the right moment to make that endorsement public.