Watch live from the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where US vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will give her acceptance speech.

She accepts the party’s nomination a month after the Democrats forced Joe Biden to exit the race.

Ms Harris’ own presidential ambitions were always clear, but had been undermined by her own shaky 2020 campaign and bumpy vice presidential term.

Since being thrust to the top of the ticket, she has tightened the race against Republican Donald Trump.

Her forceful stump speeches have been met by a surge in enthusiasm from voters. If Harris wins on 5 November, she will be the first woman to be elected president, as well as the first person of South Asian heritage.

In her speech Ms Harris, 59, plans to talk about her life as the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother and lay out her plans to tackle rising costs and advance personal freedoms, including abortion rights, aides said.

She will also deliver a robust denunciation of former president Trump.