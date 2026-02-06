Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife of controversial Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller says she will “beg” Kamala Harris to run against President Trump in 2028.

Katie Miller, who hosts a pro-MAGA podcast, made mocking remarks shortly after Harris launched a new social media account aimed at Gen Z users.

The new “@Headquarters68_” account repurposed Harris’s 2024 campaign account and is widely believed to be setting the stage for the former vice president to make another run for the White House.

Katie Miller appeared excited about Harris launching the account, even going so far as to tell Sean Hannity that there was nothing she would “like to see more” than the Democrat taking on Trump yet again.

“I’m here tonight to beg Kamala Harris to please run again in 2028,” she gushed. “There’s nothing that I would like to see more than the President Trump-Kamala Harris rematch of 2028.

“I know all of your viewers are as equally excited as me to see that.”

Miller has often called for Trump to remain in office for a third term, even claiming in January that “he’s running” in 2028. A third Trump term would be both unconstitutional and unprecedented, with the GOP leader regularly going back and forth on whether even he would view a third term as legitimate.

open image in gallery Katie Miller told Fox News that she would 'beg' Kamala Harris to run against Trump again ( Fox News )

During her Fox News rant, though, Miller turned her fury away from calling for a third Trump term and instead began hurling insults at Harris.

“You saw that her Headquarters also had 6,7 on it, which is just another meme, meaningless statement which just is a parallel to Kamala Harris,” the podcaster said.

The “6,7” in Harris’s account name, which has already been changed to “68,” refers to a popular meme. The meme has no specific meaning, with the humor being drawn from the randomness of the two numbers.

Miller went on to rehash the 2024 election, asking why people should care about Harris given that she lost the House, the Senate and the popular vote.

However, despite Miller’s claim, Harris is widely considered to be a frontrunner in the 2028 race.

open image in gallery Harris is widely expected to run again in 2028 ( Getty Images )

Polls regularly put the former California attorney general on track to win the Democratic nomination for president.

Harris is also midway through a highly successful book tour, selling out venues nationwide.

She has also refused to rule out another bid for the White House, although she would have to see off fellow Democrats, including Gavin Newsom.

Her new “Headquarters68_” account has not been billed as a launching pad for a presidential campaign, though.

Instead, Harris described it as a place to get “the latest of what’s going on” and a way to “stay engaged.”

open image in gallery Kamala Harris’s account leaned into ‘Brat’ memes in 2024, even branding itself in Charli XCX’s iconic lime green ( Harris for President )

The account regularly shares memes and outrageous jokes, posting a picture of Jeffrey Epstein’s island when describing what Donald Trump’s “headquarters” looks like.

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Epstein case and maintains he had no knowledge of his former friend’s child sex crimes.

Memes have long played a role in Harris’s Gen Z strategy, with the presidential candidate leaning into jokes that she was “brat” in 2024. That was a reference to British singer Charli XCX’s album of the same name, which advocated for confidence and wild party behavior.

Charlie XCX even branded Harris as “brat” in a viral tweet.

Harris also reshared memes of herself, including a speech in which she uttered the now-infamous words, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context…”

That sound clip was often accompanied by Charli XCX’s music, combining the two jokes.

The Independent has contacted Headquarters68_ for comment.