Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.

The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign.

"Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

"The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year," the person said.

This decision comes days after a detailed report about rising frustrations among the vice president’s team about the role Ms Harris is playing in the administration.

She is the second staff member to announce her departure from the White House in a short span of time.

Earlier in November, the vice president’s communications director Ashley Etienne decided to leave her post to pursue “other opportunities.”

She had served the Barack Obama administration and held the post of a senior adviser to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, before transitioning to the vice president’s team after the 2020 elections.