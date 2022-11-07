Jump to content

Police respond after ‘suspicious’ powder found at office for Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake

Former television anchor Lake was not exposed to the envelope

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 07 November 2022 07:50
Police in Arizona are investigating after a campaign office of GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake received a suspicious package containing white powder.

According to the Phoenix police department, officers responded to an address where Ms Lake’s campaign office is located and found suspicious items inside the mail on Sunday, reported The Hill.

Police said the items were collected and the area was secured.

Teams from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Phoenix fire department and hazmat squad had responded to the incident.

No one has been injured in the incident.

The staffer at Ms Lake’s campaign office who opened the envelope was trained as a nurse and set it down quickly, a spokesperson for the Republican said to The Washington Post.

The spokesperson added that the staffer did not open the second similar envelope and was placed under medical supervision, reported the Associated Press.

Ms Lake, who was on the campaign trail, was not exposed to the envelope.

Ms Lake is a former television anchor fighting the Arizona governor race after a hard-fought primary this summer.

She has been endorsed by Donald Trump and is one of the loudest voices in maintaining the former president’s false claims that the 2020 presidential elections were stolen.

The incident comes just days before the midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday.

Ms Lake’s Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs issued a statement condemning the incident and calling it “incredibly concerning”.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy,” it said.

“I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Last month, Ms Hobbs’s campaign headquarters in Phoenix were reportedly broken into amid widespread reports of voter intimidation picking up across the state ahead of the midterms.

Ms Lake later accused her opponent of staging the break-in herself.

