Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Miller, a conservative podcaster, former DOGE member and the wife of senior Trump administration official Stephen Miller, is reportedly facing pushback from the Arlington Police Department after calling authorities because she felt threatened by local protesters.

In September, Miller, 34, reportedly called police after a group of protesters wrote messages in chalk outside of the couple’s home voicing opposition to her husband – the White House deputy chief of staff for policy who is largely credited with being the architect of Trump’s highly controversial immigration policies.

One of the chalk messages read, “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy.” Another said, “DEI enriches all.”

On Fox News, Miller described them as “terroristic threats” and “doxxing.”

But law enforcement appears to have a different opinion, according to a police report obtained by Zeteo, claiming “The messages were non-threatening and alluded to political issues such as immigration, transgender rights, DEI, and white supremacy.”

open image in gallery Katie and Stephen Miller moved out of their Arlington home earlier this year after facing consistent protests from neighbors ( REUTERS )

The chalk messages at the Millers appeared after the family had been facing months of protests from locals.

A protester had reportedly distributed leaflets in the neighborhood that identified the home address of the Millers and condemned Stephen’s work. A group called the Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity had written Instagram posts denouncing Stephen’s work in the Trump administration and blaming them for hurting the community.

The group, ANUFH, took responsibility for the “chalking” at the Millers on social media, claiming all the messages were “thoughtful” and “peaceful” and that at no point did they interact with the Millers.

“Since we were in their neighborhood, Stephen and Katie Miller's heavily armed security team greeted us and explicitly told us that we were legally allowed to chalk on the sidewalks, which we did,” the group wrote on Instagram. “We graciously obliged their request to not chalk directly in front of the Millers' home, despite it also being a public sidewalk.”

Yet, shortly after the chalk incident, the Millers moved out of their neighborhood.

In October, the Millers put their $3.75 million house on the market and moved into taxpayer-subsidized military housing after the local protesters’ actions made it unsafe for the couple’s three young children.

open image in gallery Chalk messages left by protesters outside Stephen Miller's home in Arlington, Virginia ( Katie Miller/X )

“Unfortunately, it’s become pervasive in our society is that people can’t look past politics, and all they do is, they see red,” Katie told Fox News’s Ruthless podcast in November.

Katie Miller said people began driving by the couple’s home, and that she and her husband had been sent death threats.

“It was no longer safe for our children to play in our front yard or backyard,” Katie explained.

A state and federal investigation has reportedly been opened into potential protesters, according to the New York Times.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson declined to comment on the investigation but told The Daily Beast, “There’s been constant death threats against Stephen and his family as well as a highly sophisticated and organized doxxing campaign, tied with extremely violent and threatening rhetoric that is now the subject [of] ongoing state and federal inquiries.”

On social media, ANUFH responded to Katie Miller’s concerns of threatening behavior, saying, “We understand that Katie, whose home was safely protected by dozens of heavily armed security and police, was terrified of our sidewalk chalk and messages – terrifying messages such ‘immigrants are people’ or ‘protect the constitution.’”

“We believe in those statements deeply, in our peaceful activism, and the belief that every single human being here in Arlington deserves to be treated with the same dignity and respect that Katie and Stephen expect from us,” ANUFH wrote.