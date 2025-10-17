Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s hardline immigration policy, is selling his home after protestors left a series of chalk messages on the sidewalk outside his property.

His wife, Katie Miller, previously said that the family “will not back down” in the face of the peaceful protests centered around her husband’s political activities.

The house, which is spread across nearly 6000 square feet, is based in an affluent Arlington neighborhood in Virginia and is listed for $3.75 million.

The listing shows that the custom-built home, which has a “Southern California aesthetic” inside, was sold as new to the Millers in 2023. It was purchased for $2.875 million.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller is selling his Arlington home after protestors peacefully left chalk messages outside the property ( Katie Miller/X )

The home was listed for sale on October 7, with a neighborhood civic association newsletter declaring that the “Millers have moved.”

Miller is a key figure in the Trump administration and a driving force in the government’s hardline immigration crackdown.

Just this month, his own cousin, Alisa Kasmer, said that her relative is the “face of evil” and wrote that she feels that she must “grieve what you’ve become.”

His aggressive views on immigration have also been highly controversial in the public sphere, prompting protestors to peacefully write messages such as “stop the kidnapping” outside of his home.

Other messages included “trans rights are human rights,” “DEI enriches us all,” “Hate has no home in Arlington,” “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy,” and “We love immigrants.”

Katie Miller shared a video of her removing the messages with a garden hose on September 14. The post came just days after the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

open image in gallery Miller’s home is on the market for over $3 million and, according to the listing, has a ‘southern California aesthetic’ ( AP )

“To the ‘Tolerant Left’ who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down,” Katie Miller wrote. “We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie.”

The family’s Arlington home has six bedrooms, according to the property’s listing. It also has a “boutique style dressing room,” a “spa-inspired bath,” and “comprehensive security.”

Arlington largely leans towards the Democratic Party during elections, with Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Steve Baker claiming that 78 percent of the county cast their ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024.

The Independent has contacted Stephen Miller’s realtor, Daniel Heider, for comment.