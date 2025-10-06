Stephen Miller’s own cousin calls him ‘the face of evil’ for role in immigration crackdown
Miller’s cousin said that she feels that she needs to ‘grieve for what he has become’
Stephen Miller’s cousin has branded him the “face of evil” over his role in Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
Alisa Kasmer took to Facebook to say that she feels that she needs to “grieve” for her once “harmless” relative.
In the post, Kasmer shared pictures of herself and Donald Trump’s advisor as children, as she pleaded with Miller to stop supporting the president’s hardline immigration crackdown.
“I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil,” Kasmer wrote. “I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”
As the descendants of Eastern European Jewish immigrants, Kasmer also claimed that Miller’s support for the ICE crackdown is a betrayal of the concept of “never again” - the vow to prevent the persecution of any community, following the Holocaust.
“We celebrated holidays each year with the reminder to stand up and say ‘never again.’ But what you are doing breaks that sacred promise. It breaks everything we were taught,” she said. “How can you do to others what has been done to us?
“How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?”
In a separate post on Threads, Kasmer also claimed that many of Miller’s extended family had disowned him.
In 2018, Miller’s uncle David Glosser branded him an “immigration hypocrite” in an interview criticising his relative.
"Had we not been able to enter America when we did, Stephen Miller would not exist,” Glosser told Anderson Cooper.
Glosser has also written in Politico that he was watching in “increasing horror” as Miller became “the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life.”
Trump’s immigration crackdown has intensified in recent months, with the president handing ICE $45 billion in funding over the next four years.
The president has also threatened to unleash ICE at the Super Bowl, where Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will perform at halftime.
“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Corey Lewandowski, Department of Homeland advisor said on The Benny Show.
“We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.”
