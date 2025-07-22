Republicans push bill that would force Kennedy Center Opera House to be renamed after Melania Trump
The First Lady is the honorary chair of the Kennedy Center
House Republicans are pushing to rename the Kennedy Center’s Opera House after Melania Trump.
The House Appropriations Committee considered an amendment to an existing bill Tuesday that would call for the theater to be renamed as the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.” The measure passed 33-25, The Washington Post reports.
Representative Mike Simpson, a Republican from Idaho, introduced the proposal as an amendment to a funding bill for the Interior Department, Environmental Protection Agency and other related agencies.
“This is an excellent way to recognize [Melania Trump’s] support and commitment to promoting the arts, and I would encourage members to vote for this Republican en bloc amendment,” Simpson said.
Representative Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, called the amendment “divisive,” the Post reports.
Pingree said Republicans “snuck in, I think, something that is slightly divisive, which is renaming one section of the Kennedy Center after the family member of this administration.”
The First Lady serves as the honorary chair of the Kennedy Center. In February, President Donald Trump fired members of the Kennedy Center’s board who were hired by President Joe Biden and replaced them with his picks. The board then elected him as the new chair.
The Trumps attended a Kennedy Center performance of the musical Les Misérables alongside Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance last month. Multiple cabinet members, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, also attended.
The Trumps were met with a mix of boos and cheers as they entered the theater and took their seats.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments