Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Melania appears to have lost her groove as she mimic Trump’s infamous ‘YMCA’ dance at July 4 bash

Melania Trump surprised onlookers by joining Donald Trump in his signature “Trump Dance” during the July 4th celebration at the White House.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Saturday 05 July 2025 16:43 BST
Comments
Melania appears to have lost her groove as she mimic Trump's infamous 'YMCA' dance at July 4 bash

First Lady Melania Trump made a surprising gesture on Friday by joining President Donald Trump in performing his jubilant signature “Trump Dance” during the traditional Fourth of July celebration on the White House balcony.

The moment followed Trump signing the “big beautiful bill,” with fireworks across the sky and “YMCA” playing across the grounds.

Like he’s done since his 2024 campaign, Donald swung his hips and energetically punched the air to the beat. Melania joined in, adding her own flair of open palms instead of the president’s signature closed fists.

The couple also shared a rare kiss on the balcony, to the amusement of the onlooking crowd.

A clip of Melania’s dance moves, shared by Fox News on X, garnered over 1 million views and mixed reactions to the scarce affectionate exchange between the Trumps.

“He works his a** off and still has some energy to do the Trump dance for fun! LOL! America’s energizer bunny!” one person wrote.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watched fireworks together during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watched fireworks together during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House. (Getty Images)

“Cool bc I’ve always wanted her to do this,” another admitted.

A third remarked, “Moments like these show the lighter side of leadership.”

Others thought Melania’s moves were “cringe” and unlike her usual stoic behavior.

“Must have been paid big bucks,” one person laughed.

“She does an excellent job faking it,” another said.

Melania Trump shocked onlookers by partaking in her husband's signature dance.
Melania Trump shocked onlookers by partaking in her husband's signature dance. (Getty Images)

A third claimed, “That’s a hostage desperately trying to communicate with the outside world.”

Meanwhile, social media users debated the unusual PDA between the couple.

“Loved it when he grabbed her around the waist and kissed her. She had such a big, beautiful smile,” one person said.

Someone else saw it differently, writing, “As he yanks her closer and she clearly pushes back. Gold standard of love and affection.”

The “Trump Dance” has become a favorite among MAGA supporters, who use it for big celebrations, including Trump’s second-term win, while UFC and WWE athletes have adopted it as a victory dance.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in