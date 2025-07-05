Melania appears to have lost her groove as she mimic Trump’s infamous ‘YMCA’ dance at July 4 bash
Melania Trump surprised onlookers by joining Donald Trump in his signature “Trump Dance” during the July 4th celebration at the White House.
First Lady Melania Trump made a surprising gesture on Friday by joining President Donald Trump in performing his jubilant signature “Trump Dance” during the traditional Fourth of July celebration on the White House balcony.
The moment followed Trump signing the “big beautiful bill,” with fireworks across the sky and “YMCA” playing across the grounds.
Like he’s done since his 2024 campaign, Donald swung his hips and energetically punched the air to the beat. Melania joined in, adding her own flair of open palms instead of the president’s signature closed fists.
The couple also shared a rare kiss on the balcony, to the amusement of the onlooking crowd.
A clip of Melania’s dance moves, shared by Fox News on X, garnered over 1 million views and mixed reactions to the scarce affectionate exchange between the Trumps.
“He works his a** off and still has some energy to do the Trump dance for fun! LOL! America’s energizer bunny!” one person wrote.
“Cool bc I’ve always wanted her to do this,” another admitted.
A third remarked, “Moments like these show the lighter side of leadership.”
Others thought Melania’s moves were “cringe” and unlike her usual stoic behavior.
“Must have been paid big bucks,” one person laughed.
“She does an excellent job faking it,” another said.
A third claimed, “That’s a hostage desperately trying to communicate with the outside world.”
Meanwhile, social media users debated the unusual PDA between the couple.
“Loved it when he grabbed her around the waist and kissed her. She had such a big, beautiful smile,” one person said.
Someone else saw it differently, writing, “As he yanks her closer and she clearly pushes back. Gold standard of love and affection.”
The “Trump Dance” has become a favorite among MAGA supporters, who use it for big celebrations, including Trump’s second-term win, while UFC and WWE athletes have adopted it as a victory dance.
