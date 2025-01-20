Watch Donald Trump dance to YMCA with the Village People on stage at his Washington victory rally.

Crowds cheered the president-elect at the Capital One arena on Sunday (19 January), as he delivered a campaign-style speech, pledging to fix “every single crisis” facing the US.

He said: “Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country.

“We have to do it. We are not going to have a country.”

He then joined the Village People live on stage for the celebration.