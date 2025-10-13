Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Kid Rock bemoans how young people dress nowadays and laments a shift in values

The rock-country star also bemoaned his fellow Nashville-based musicians, as well as women with ‘blue hair and five nose rings’

Owen Scott
Monday 13 October 2025 12:26 BST
Fox News reporter sasses Kid Rock over ludicrous Oval Office outfit

Kid Rock railed against how young people dress in a fiery TV interview, before claiming that some left-wing activists hate that Republicans “love” their country.

The country singer went on to bemoan his fellow Nashville-based musicians, as well as women with “blue hair and five nose rings.”

Speaking on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told the show’s host that many left-wing voters are motivated by “hate.”

“I have a lot of faith and hope in the younger generation, but it seems these other people - the more that we say we love our families, we love God, we love our country - these people on the far left hate it more,” he said.

Kid Rock has bemoaned a shift in young people's values as well as how they dress
Kid Rock has bemoaned a shift in young people's values as well as how they dress (Fox News/Ingraham Angle)

“You know what’s stupid?” he asked. “People who think they're cooler than art thou worrying about their outfit every day.

“You know, some of these rock singers that live here in Nashville - I won't see any names. Or these chicks running around on their campuses with blue hair and their five nose rings.”

No stranger to a fashion controversy, Ritchie has previously been slammed for his own style choices.

The rock star was widely mocked for wearing a red, white, and blue suit decorated with rhinestones when he visited the White House in April.

He wore the suit, which cost more than $20,000 and took three weeks to make, while the president signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping.

“Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier, and suddenly, MAGA is silent,” one user wrote at the time.

The country-rock star previously appeared in the White House wearing a rhinestone encrusted suit worth $20,000
The country-rock star previously appeared in the White House wearing a rhinestone encrusted suit worth $20,000 (Getty Images)

Ritchie appeared on Friday’s episode of The Ingraham Report to defend Trump after the president was mocked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for saying that Chicago was a “hellhole.”

Kimmel played a video of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker wearing a bulletproof vest, while joking that Chicagoans were being “forced to eat hot dogs with ketchup on them.” Pritzker added that there is “no hellscape I would rather be in.”

Trump has repeatedly used the idea of “chaos” reigning in Chicago to justify his plans for sending the National Guard into the Windy City.

“He could save one of these people’s mothers from a burning building, and they could care less, they wouldn’t give him credit,” Ritchie shouted. “It’s asinine to think we can’t come together on some certain things.”

“Who’s he really trying to help out here? Black people,” he claimed. “The southside of Chicago, predominantly Black, these are where these murders and shootings are taking place.”

Kid Rock has been an outspoken defender of Donald Trump
Kid Rock has been an outspoken defender of Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Richie told Ingraham that people on the right had been labelled as “racist.”

“God forbid, we’re still all Nazi racists or whatever their narrative of the day is,” he said.

However, Ritchie said that he has noticed a “huge shift” since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“It’s terrible that something like this had to happen to really bring everyone back to their faith,” he said. “Even for some like myself, who’s always been very spiritual.”

