Kid Rock’s wild Oval Office suit cost more than $20,000

The red, white and blue suit Kid Rock wore in the Oval Office on Monday cost more than $20,000, according to his designer.

Ofelia Vasquez and her husband, Western-wear designer Manuel Cuevas, created the bedazzled suit for the singer after he called and asked for an outfit to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. The musician wore it in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to curb concert ticket scalping.

But Kid Rock gave them less than a month’s notice, Vasquez told Rolling Stone.

“It was an urgent order, and we only had three weeks to make it,” Vasquez said. “So, we went to Kid Rock’s house to measure him. He called out what he wanted, and then we came back to the studio and got to work on that project.”

open image in gallery Kid Rock wore a bedazzled red, white and blue suit in the Oval Office on Monday that cost more than $20,000 to make ( AFP via Getty Images )

The suit features hundreds of rhinestones and a shining “250” on the jacket. The American flag flies across the bottom of the jacket, which also features stars and music notes on the sleeves.

“Manuel was designing everything,” Vasquez told Rolling Stone. “He asked me what I’d think about this, what do you think about the flag, and then he gave me the embroidery. It’s a very special suit.”

“I don’t even remember how much it cost, because we were working on some other pieces for him, like a black suit,” she added. “But it was more than $20,000.”

open image in gallery Peter Doocy, a White House correspondent for Fox News, said Kid Rock looked as if he was about to be fired out of a cannon. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Social media users were quick to mock the outfit, recalling when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was chastised by a reporter for wearing a military-style uniform in solidarity with soldiers fighting against Russia during the now-infamous Oval Office meeting with Trump and JD Vance.

“Remember when MAGA complained about President Zelensky not wearing a suit in the Oval Office? This was what Kid Rock wore earlier and suddenly, MAGA is silent,”one user wrote.

Another user simply wrote: “This is not real.”

open image in gallery Zelensky came under fire for not wearing a suit and tie in the Oval Office earlier this year. Kid Rock didn’t face the same backlash, however. ( EPA )

Peter Doocy, Fox News’s senior white house correspondent, even took a jab at the outfit during an exchange with Trump.

"Did Biden do news conferences like this, Peter?” Trump asked Doocy. “I don't think so!"

“No, he's never stood next to someone who looks like they were about to get shot out of a cannon,” Doocy responded.

Kid Rock is a fervent Republican and MAGA supporter, even performing at a Trump victory rally on the night before the inauguration.

“He’s been a good friend for a long time,” Trump said of the music star.