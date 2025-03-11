Zelensky takes suit swipe at Vance and Trump after chaotic White House meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky poked fun at the chaotic meeting he had with Donald Trump and JD Vance in the White House earlier in March, making a dig about the criticism he received for the clothes he was wearing.

The Ukrainian president was mocked for his black sweater, which bore the Ukrainian trident, a departure from his usual military fatigues.

“Apologies that I am not wearing a suit,” Mr Zelensky told an award ceremony in Kyiv on Sunday, 9 March, before laughter rang out in the audience.