Trump calls friend Kid Rock ‘Bob’ during rapper’s bizarre Oval Office appearance

Donald Trump called his friend Kid Rock “Bob” as the rapper made a bizarre appearance in the Oval Office.

The president signed an executive order on Monday (31 March) to say he will help curb ticket scalping and bring “common-sense” changes to the pricing for live entertainment events.

Trump introduced Kid Rock as his friend to reporters at the Oval Office, and said he’s sometimes known as “Bob.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, wore a bedazzled red suit with American flag and eagle motifs.