Noem confirms ICE officer is under internal review after fatal shooting of Renee Good
‘We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration,’ Noem said
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed Sunday that the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good will undergo an internal review of his actions.
Good, a mother of three, was shot dead in her car earlier this month in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump and others in his administration have defended the agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, saying his life was in danger and that Good “weaponized” her vehicle against him. Some Democratic lawmakers and others have described Good’s killing as “murder” and called for the agent to be prosecuted.
Noem also appeared to confirm that Ross was put on three standard days of administrative leave following the shooting.
“We are following the exact same investigative and review process that we always have under ICE and under the Department of Homeland Security and within the administration,” Noem told CBS News Sunday.
“There always is [a review of the actions]. Every law enforcement officer knows that when they step up and take the oath to defend the public.”
Also on Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, said in a separate interview that the FBI is not investigating the shooting of Good. Blanche previously told The Independent that “there is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation.”
Good’s killing has sparked ongoing protests in Minnesota with thousands of immigration enforcement agents surged to the state in response.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, have criticized the Trump administration for shutting state authorities out of the investigation into Good’s death and for the large federal presence on their streets.
Noem fired back Sunday at remarks made by Walz, who claimed that Ross was the “only one” not under investigation for Good’s death. Frey and Walz are reportedly facing a Department of Justice investigation for allegedly obstructing the efforts of federal immigration authorities in the state, according to the Associated Press.
“I would not listen to Gov. Walz, he has a very bad track record,” Noem said. “I’m not going to be taking any advice from him on how we implement the law and protect people.”
Brennan also asked about the officer’s condition, after DHS claimed that Ross sustained “internal bleeding” during the incident on January 7, drawing admonishment from Noem.
“Tell me about the officer, Jonathan Ross,” Brennan asked. “He was struck; he was hospitalized.”
Noem replied: “Don't say his name. I mean for heaven's sakes, we shouldn't have people continue to dox law enforcement when they have an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against them.”
However, a new report from NewsNation cited senior Trump administration officials who said it was Noem who was originally responsible for key details about the agent’s background being released, that led to him being identified. The Independent has contacted DHS and ICE for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks