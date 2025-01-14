Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The eldest child of Donald Trump revealed how the president-elect reacted to Kristi Noem’s admission that she fatally shot her dog.

The South Dakota governor, now Trump’s pick for Homeland Security Secretary, confessed in her memoir to shooting her 14-month-old wire-haired pointer Cricket two decades ago. The confession was met with shock and outrage, and many believed her hopes for being his vice president had ended.

Donald Trump Jr. recalled his father’s reaction to the shocking tale to Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt, who detailed it in his upcoming book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power.

“That’s not good at all,” Donald Trump reportedly told his son, according to the New York Post, which obtained a copy of the book.

“Even you wouldn’t kill a dog, and you kill everything,” the 78-year-old Republican said, referring to his son’s frequent outdoor adventures.

open image in gallery South Dakota Governor and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem walks to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump Jr. has now revealed what the president-elect thought when he heard the story of Noem kiling a dog ( EPA )

In her book No Going Back, Noem wrote: “I hated that dog.” She added that Cricket was “untrainable,” “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog.”

“At that moment,” Noem continued, “I realized I had to put her down.” She admitted that “it was not a pleasant job... it had to be done”.

The dog-killing story emerged as Trump was weighing his pick for running mate; Noem was considered to be on his veep shortlist, although she was reportedly “cast aside” long before the dog-killing story came to light.

Rumors of an affair between Noem and Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, didn’t help the governor’s chances of joining the 2024 Republican ticket, Isenstadt wrote.

Noem has repeatedly denied the alleged romance.

On top of the romance rumors, the then-GOP candidate expressed some trepidation about picking Noem as his running mate. The duo met at Mar-a-Lago in February 2024, according to the book.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump and Noem react during a town hall campaign event in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Trump seemed to be suprised over her talk of kililng a dog ( REUTERS )

They discussed her state’s abortion ban, one of the strictest in the country, which stipulates the only exception to the ban is to save the pregnant person’s life.

“Trump came away impressed by Noem,” Isenstadt wrote, “but remained concerned about how her state’s laws could be used against her by Democrats.”

In response to the claims in the book, a spokesperson for Noem said: “This wouldn’t be the first time that [the author] reported fake conversations that Governor Noem never had … As I have said many times, the allegation of an affair is completely false. She never had conversations with President Trump or his team about a nonexistent affair. I look forward to seeing [the] book on the ‘fiction’ shelves.”

Steven Cheung, a Trump transition team spokesperson, also responded to the forthcoming book’s allegations. “President Trump achieved a historic victory because he laid out a bold vision for this country after four disastrous years of Joe Biden,” he said. “We will not dignify these types of salacious and unverified stories that have nothing to do with helping the American people or Making America Great Again.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lewandowski, Noem and Trump for comment.