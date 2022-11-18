Kyle Rittenhouse meets pro-gun Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted after shooting two racial justice demonstrators to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, has met with the House Republican Second Amendment Caucus.

Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty after facing two charges of homicide following a shooting that his attorneys argued was in self-defence.

The 19-year-old met with the pro-gun caucus on Thursday at a meeting at the Conservative Partnership Institute office close to the US Capitol.

Mr Rittenhouse regaled the far-right Republicans with his story and took questions from the group.

The Second Amendment Caucus is co-chaired by Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose opponent in her midterm race conceded on Friday after a tight race.

The Hill reported that others who attended the meeting included Representatives Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Byron Donalds of Florida.

“It was an honor to have Kyle join the Second Amendment Caucus. He is a powerful example of why we must never give an inch on our Second Amendment rights, and his perseverance and love for our country was an inspiration to the caucus,” Ms Boebert told The Hill.

The meeting took place almost a year after Mr Rittenhouse walked free after facing charges such as intentional homicide and endangering safety.

The teenager went to Kenosha, Wisconsin carrying an AR-15-style assault rifle following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which prompted protests and unrest. He said he intended to serve as a medic, according to The Hill.

When events grew violent Mr Rittenhouse was chased, after which he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Mr Huber had struck Mr Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Mr Rittenhouse also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who had been holding a pistol.

“I’m 19 and just got to speak with leaders of the greatest country on earth! This was an amazing evening where I got to share my story and discuss the importance of the Second Amendment. Even while the radical left continues to sue me and disparage my name, I know these great leaders have my back,” Mr Rittenhouse said in a statement, according to the outlet.

Mr Rittenhouse was referring to a civil rights lawsuit against him earlier this year put forward by the parents of Mr Huber.

The teenager has become a gun rights advocate since his trial, appearing at a conference hosted by the right-wing organisation Turning Point USA.

During his trial, Mr Rittenhouse was supported by right-wing lawmakers such as Representatives Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona all suggested he become an intern in their congressional offices.

Mr Cawthorn lost his primary and is set to leave Congress.