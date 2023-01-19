Lara Trump’s show devolves into conspiracies over Joe Biden’s classified papers

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump held a discussion about Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents from his time as vice president this week which quickly devolved into conspiracies about allies of Mr Biden.

Lara Trump hosted a podcast discussion with ex-Trump administration official Lynne Patton and Turning Point USA contributor Erin Elmore where the three quickly agreed that there was a nefarious conspiracy afoot behind the discovery of documents at Mr Biden’s Wilmington home and a DC think tank linked to him. The comments were first reported by RawStory.

Ms Trump herself suggested that a shadow government that was responsible for her father-in-law’s defeat in 2020 was trying to force Joe Biden off the Democratic ticket in 2024.

"Who is pulling the strings that are saying alright, he served his purpose. We got the Democrats in charge in the White House. We've gotten through the midterms and, you know, the Republicans only took the House. Now, he's done and they're over him but who's doing that?" she wondered.

Ms Elmore then suggested that Barack Obama could be behind the supposedly real scheme.

"Everyone wonders, is it Obama? Is it Ron Klain?" she said. "We don't know but it does show us that these Democrats are basically complicit with the downfall of America. Joe Biden is up there doing everything he can to destroy the greatness of our country. And what are they going to do now that they are done with him as a useful idiot? They will discard him."

The suggestion that Mr Biden’s party elite is trying to oust him seemingly at the same time that party kingmakers like Jim Clyburn are publicly insisting that he will run unopposed for the 2024 nomination seems utterly detached from reality, especially given the fact that an allegation of mishandling classified documents would almost certainly not have a significant effect on any primary contest that Mr Biden could theoretically face.

There remain no Democrats hinting publicly that they will run in 2024 — unless, of course, the president declines to run again citing his advanced age — and so it remains unclear why Trumpworld believes that there is a real, concerted effort to get Mr Biden to step back and not seek a second term.

Former president Donald Trump, meanwhile, remains at the center of a whole host of criminal and civil investigations thanks to the Justice Department’s ongoing efforts to prosecute those involved with January 6 and potentially the effort to overturn the 2020 election. He also faces a similar investigation targeting his inner circle in Georgia, while also battling the DoJ and National Archives over his own, larger unauthorised trove of classified materials.