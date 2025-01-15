Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media users are slamming Lara Trump after she demanded an explanation for why people believe climate change is responsible for the wildfire conditions that have devastated Southern California.

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity above a banner that read “Liberal jurisdictions double down on climate alarmism,” the former RNC co-chair, who is married to Eric Trump and is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, wondered why no one was taking the “blame” for the lack of water to fight the blazes, which have scorched through tens of thousands of acres and have claimed at least 25 lives.

“You just referenced how no one wants to take any blame for anything in California. Instead, they are blaming climate change,” Trump said.

“I would really love for someone out there to explain to me how climate change is the reason that the reservoirs were dry, that there was no water in the fire hydrants,” she continued.

open image in gallery Lara Trump has been slammed online after asking ‘how climate change is the reason’ for devastating L.A. fire condition ( Fox News )

Social media users grilled Lara Trump’s comment.

“How dumb can you be?” political scientist Norman Ornstein remarked on X.

Another user wrote: “Um…drought? Lack of rain? Does she really not know?”

While one X poster commented: “These are the people who want to scrap the Department of Education.”

Officials have discussed the strain the wildfires put on the urban water system.

“We had a tremendous demand on our system in the Palisades,” Janisse Quiñones, chief engineer at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said at a briefing last week. “We pushed the system to the extreme.”

A 117 million-gallon reservoir complex in the Pacific Palisades could have helped the situation, but it was being repaired and was out of use. Still, it wouldn’t have “saved the day,” as one official put it.

open image in gallery Trump cited the lack of water in fire hydrants, but officials have said the vast fires put a strain on the system. More than 40,000 acres have burned in Southern California as a result of the blazes ( Copyright 2023. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The official cause of the fires is still being investigated but officials have said that critical fire weather conditions helped fuel the blazes. The firefighting effort was stymied due to a brutal windstorm, which both fanned the flames and initially prevented crews from aerial drops of water, officials have said.

Lara Trump seemed to take a dig at California’s leadership and their ability to lead the city through the disaster.

“Was it the fact that climate change got rid of $17 million of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget?” she said on Hannity. “Is that what happened out there? Or was it climate change that didn’t manage the forestry properly? These are things that are basics.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget was cut by $17.6 million last fiscal year, but the city’s Mayor Karen Bass has maintained that the reduced finances did not affect the handling of the blazes: “I think if you go back and look at the reductions that were made, there were no reductions that were made that would have impacted the situation that we were dealing with over the last couple of days.”

Donald Trump has baselessly blamed President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the lack of water to fight the blazes.