Lara Trump declared Sunday that her father-in-law doesn’t take any days off — while the president spent another weekend golfing.

President Donald Trump has played golf six out of seven weekends since he returned to the White House and on Saturday, he was at the Trump International West Palm Beach.

His daughter-in-law, now a Fox News host, interviewed White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt Sunday on Fox & Friends Weekend where she was discussing her lack of time off.

“I haven't had a day off in probably a year since we've been on the campaign trail,” Leavitt remarked.

“You took one day off to give birth, and then you were back at it the next day,” co-host Charlie Hurt interjected.

Lara Trump then said: “We all take notes from President Trump, and you and I both know, he does not take any days off, so nobody takes any days off.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump hit the golf course again this weekend after his daughter-in-law Lara Trump claimed he never takes a day off ( AFP via Getty Images )

The comment comes as the president has reportedly played golf on 13 of the 48 days since returning to the White House.

The cost of the trips to Florida has been mounting. According to an analysis by HuffPost, this is his 10th trip to the club, adjacent to Palm Beach International Airport, since his January 20 inauguration. He has also golfed three times at Trump Doral, just east of Miami International Airport.

The outlet claims, citing costs from a 2019 Government Accountability Office report, that the president’s apparent insistence on spending his weekends in Florida has now cost American taxpayers in excess of $18 million.

During his first term in office, the total for these trips was put at $151.5 million over four years, with the first four trips costing $3,383,250 each in 2017 dollars — a sum that, given inflation, will have increased.

open image in gallery Lara Trump was interviewing Karoline Leavitt Sunday on Fox News when she made the remark about her father-in-law ( FOX )

Trump and his entourage fly down on Air Force One while the military transports his motorcade vehicles using C-17 planes at a hefty cost.

On the ground, since traveling from Mar-a-Lago to the golf club involves crossing back onto the mainland from the barrier island, police boats with machine guns mounted on the bows patrol the water, while a Coast Guard vessel remains stationed off the beach in the Atlantic. Additional expenses include local law enforcement and explosive-sniffing dogs.

Security has been greatly tightened since the two assassination attempts on Trump during the 2024 campaign, the first at a rally in Pennsylvania, and the second when a potential shooter was found hiding outside the very same West Palm Beach golf club.

Over the weekend, Trump’s prized Scottish golf resort, Turnberry, was vandalized by pro-Palestinian activists in response to his “genocidal rhetoric” regarding the future of Gaza, the president was back on the course near Mar-a-Lago.