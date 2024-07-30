Lara Trump compares Harris to a designer ‘trash bag’ and rips media for promoting VP

Support truly

Lara Trump, the RNC co-chair and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, likened Vice-President Kamala Harris to a luxury “trash bag”.

The “mainstream media” is “trying to rewrite history”, Lara Trump said on Fox News’ Hannity on Monday night.

“It’s been incredible to see the way they’ve tried to prop up Kamala Harris and really sell her as this amazing political figure to the American people,” she said of the former California attorney general, senator and vice-president.

Kamala Harris is about to board Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland ( AP )

The former president’s daughter-in-law continued: “It reminds me of – there was this bag that this very famous designer designed. This was several years ago. It literally was a trash bag, but they sold this thing for like $2,000 thinking that people would actually buy it. It’s a similar situation with Kamala Harris.”

Trump seemed to be referring to Balenciaga’s “Trash Pouch”. The bag, which retailed at $1,790, debuted in the luxury brand’s 2022 winter collection. “The Trash Pouch is inspired by a garbage bag,” the description plainly stated.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director Demna told Women’s Wear Daily in March 2022.

“She was rated as the most liberal, most radical member of the US Senate. We have to speak that loudly and clearly to the American people,” Trump said.

“She may be even more dangerous [than President Joe Biden],” she continued. “We know Joe Biden was an empty vessel, and they just kind of moved him around and manipulated him as necessary.”

“We have to remind people that we actually have a candidate who has been proven to do great things for this country. His name is Donald Trump. Kamala Harris would be an utter disaster and that is going to be our mission over the next 99 days,” she said.