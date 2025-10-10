Laura Loomer reaches breaking point with Trump and MAGA: ‘I am not voting in 2026’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laura Loomer appears to have reached a breaking point with Donald Trump and the rest of the MAGA movement, declaring that she will not be voting in 2026.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist, known for her anti-Muslim opinions, lashed out on social media Friday in a flurry of online posts, claiming that the GOP was helping to fund the “Islamification” of America.

Her remarks came in response to an announcement by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the U.S. will be allowing the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho.

“I didn’t vote for the Islamification of my country. If the GOP is going to allow Muslims to have military bases on US soil when they know these Qataris are funding HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood, then voting in 2026 is a waste of time,” Loomer seethed.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer appears to have reached breaking point with Donald Trump and the rest of the MAGA movement, declaring that she will not be voting in 2026 ( David Dee Delgado/Getty Images )

“What the hell is going on? Why are we trying to train more Muslims how to fly planes on US soil? Didn’t we already learn our lesson?” Loomer wrote in a separate post, in apparent reference to the attacks on 9/11.

“Why are we encouraging more Islamic infiltration of our country by the funders of HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood? This is very bad for our national security.”

Loomer is known to be an outspoken critic of Qatar and has previously celebrated the deaths of drowning migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The 32-year-old is known to be a close confidante of the president and has become increasingly at loggerheads with members of the MAGA faction, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whom she also criticized for his connections with Qatar.

Loomer previously dubbed Carlson “Tucker Qatarlson” and claimed he had been bought off by the “Muslim Brotherhood.” “I pity everyone who has fallen for his Islamic propaganda. It’s sickening. He is owned by Muslims,” she wrote at the time.

open image in gallery Loomer’s remarks came in response to an announcement by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that the U.S. will be allowing the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build a facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho ( REUTERS )

Hegseth was joined at the Pentagon on Friday by the Qatari Minister of Defense, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for the announcement. Al Thani said he was “honored and excited” to be signing a letter of acceptance for the facility, which demonstrates the deepening ties between the two nations.

“Qatar is one of the largest funders of Islamic terror. Now they are being rewarded by getting a QATARI Air Force Base in Idaho?” Loomer added. “This is outrageous. We are allowing the Islamic enemy to gain so much ground in our country. I will never support this.

She added, “I did not vote for the US to be turned into a Muslim country. I did not vote for jihadi ambassadors. I did not vote for Muslim coalitions in Michigan. I did not vote for Qatari lobbyists to work in the West Wing.

“I didn’t vote for Sharia Law. I’m not voting in 2026!”