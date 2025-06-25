Laura Loomer airs old texts with Tucker Carlson after he brands her ‘world’s creepiest human’
Loomer shared a text message she claims is from Carlson before mocking his previous claims that he was attacked by a demon in his sleep.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer snapped back at Tucker Carlson after he deemed her the “world’s creepiest human,” sharing an old text he sent her before mocking him over his claims that he was “physically mauled” in bed by a demon.
Carlson took shots at Loomer and his former Fox colleague Mark Levin on the After Party podcast, claiming the latter was “wearing the Trump skinsuit” because he thinks it helps his political cause.
Levin and Loomer have both been vocal supporters of President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran, whereas Carlson has firmly opposed the intervention.
After claiming many of his former Fox colleagues “hate Trump,” Carlson vented his frustrations over seeing people, like Levin and Loomer, excitedly defending president.
“Laura Loomer, the world’s creepiest human, I don’t even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she’s running around saying, ‘I’m Donald Trump’s defender.’ It’s bizarre,” Carlson said.
Loomer was quick to accuse Carlson of lying about not knowing her, even sharing a screenshot of what she claimed was a text Carlson sent her in 2023 thanking her for her support after he was fired from Fox News.
“His cell is in my phone,” Loomer wrote on X. “He also said I’m the ‘world’s creepiest human’. This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon [and] left with bloody claw ‘scars.’”
Loomer taunted: “We have never seen the ‘scars.’”
Last year in a YouTube video, Carlson claimed he was “physically mauled” by a demon that left him bleeding with still-visible scars and “claw marks.”
He said he was asleep in his bed with his wife and four dogs at the time of the alleged attack.
Carlson has recently made headlines as one of the most outspoken critics of Trump’s decision to push the U.S. into Israel’s war with Iran.
Carlson, along with several other MAGA allies, have been unusually at odds with the president.
In a recent spat, Carlson sparred with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, deriding the politician over his ignorance of the country he supported invading in a viral interview.
