Tucker Carlson’s two word response to Trump’s Iran-Israel ceasefire announcement

Tucker Carlson, one of the most outspoken critics of the U.S. entering Israel’s war with Iran, breathed a sigh of relief after a ceasefire was announced following 12 days of fighting, posting simply: “Thank God.”

President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” end to hostilities on Monday evening after Tehran had launched missile attacks on an American military base in Qatar in revenge for the U.S. bombing three of its nuclear sites. However, just hours after the announcement, reports emerged that Iran had broken the agreement.

The question of whether the U.S. should support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Operation Rising Lion offensive caused a bitter divide within Trump’s MAGA coalition, with the likes of Carlson, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Steve Bannon, and former congressman Matt Gaetz finding themselves at odds with Republican hawks.

open image in gallery Tucker Carlson has become the face of the conservative resistance to the Trump administration’s bombing of Iran ( Getty )

In one particularly memorable spat, Carlson sparred with Texas Senator Ted Cruz last week, deriding the politician over his ignorance of the country he supported invading in a viral interview.

Another vicious exchange saw conservative radio host Mark Levin label Greene “a shameless nitwit” over the weekend.

Levin appeared especially frustrated by Monday’s developments, commenting on his show: “I hate this word ceasefire. The president hated it a few days ago too.

“What’s needed now is this, in my humble opinion. Iran should be forced to sign a surrender document. Unconditional surrender. They lost their nukes, they’ve lost their air force, they have no ground-to-air protection. China didn’t step in, Russia didn’t step in, not a single Arab country stepped in.

“The Supreme Nazi is hiding in a bunker much like Adolf Hitler did. Adolf Hitler wasn’t thrown a lifeline… What does an agreement look like? Does that mean the Supreme Nazi survives? Does that mean the regime survives? I guess so.”

Other conservatives reacting yesterday included veteran pundit Bill O’Reilly on NewsNation, who speculated that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime may soon be overthrown by its own people after “one of the biggest military humiliations… in world history.”

Trump’s White House adviser Stephen Miller appeared on Sean Hannity’s primetime show on Fox News to praise his boss’s “historic” achievement and “bold, courageous action”, as did South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Alabama Senator Katie Britt, the latter suggesting that Trump would win the Nobel Peace Prize for his actions, an accolade he has long dreamed of being awarded.

open image in gallery White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also praised Donald Trump’s ‘historic’ achievement ( AP )

“President Trump is going to win the Nobel Peace Prize, no doubt!” she told Hannity.

“You look at what he’s done with the Congo and Rwanda. You look where he is with Pakistan and India and what he has done there. And then you look at this – what everyone talked about but no one thought was possible.

“He has brought peace to a region that needed stability. He has shown what ‘America First’ policy actually is.”

The same hope was shared by ex-Fox star Glenn Beck, who, like Carlson, expressed his relief that the conflict had seemingly been brought to an abrupt close.

“Give the man the Nobel Peace Prize,” he said in a social media video filmed, oddly, as his niece chauffeured him along a busy highway.

“He deserved it before for what he did in the Middle East in the first round; he definitely deserves it this time… Thank you, God, for the end of this madness.”