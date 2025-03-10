Lauren Boebert slammed over ‘pimp cane’ insult directed at censured Democrat Al Green

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GOP firebrand Lauren Boebert has been accused of “effortless racism” over a perceived dig at Democrat Al Green, who was ejected from Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress last week.

In an interview with right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice, the Colorado congresswoman accused Green, who is Black, of shaking “his pimp cane” at the president, after he stood to give a vocal protest.

The Texas rep, 77, was escorted from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms after repeatedly shouting “you have no mandate” at Trump. Green later told reporters: “It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump.

Speaking to RAV, Boebert acknowledged those comparing Green’s protest to her own outburst during Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress in 2022.

“You had some folks on the left trying to come out early and defend this behavior and compare it to an image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and myself, who were chanting ‘Build the wall’ while all other Republicans were chanting the same phrase and they just got that one image and acted like we completely disrupted the State of the Union,” she said.

open image in gallery Lauren Boebert has been criticized online for referring to Al Green’s walking stick as a ‘pimp cane’ following his protest during Donald Trump’s remarks to Congress last week ( AP )

“But Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum. And he did not… For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent.”

open image in gallery Boebert was reminded of her own outburst in 2022, in which she and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screamed "Build the Wall" as U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address ( Getty Images )

The clip, circulated on social media, caused outrage, with users reminding Boebert of her and Greene’s noisy behavior, as well as her infamous ejection from a production of Beetlejuice the musical in 2023 for vaping and groping her then-date during the show.

“Effortless racism,” The Tennessee Holler wrote, sharing the clip.

“Lauren Boebert calling Sen Al Greens cane a “Pimp Cane” should be seen as racist and she should be removed from office!” wrote another BlueSky user.

“It's not a pimp cane. It's a cane,” added another. “Al Green is a politician who uses a tool to help him walk, just like many of his constituents who are dependent on Medicaid assistance. Lauren Boebert is being ableist with her statements.”