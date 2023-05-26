Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Lauren Boebert reportedly interfered in a 911 call her son made during a domestic dispute at her home in December, according to a recording of the emergency call.

The call was reportedly made by Ms Boebert's son, who is said to have reported that his father, Jayson Boebert, had become physical with him and was "throwing" him around the house. He told the operator he did not know why his father was acting aggressive, according to Insider, which said it had obtained a recording of the call.

Insider reports that the teenager was "sobbing, gasping for air, and had trouble speaking" on the call.

The Independent has not been able to independently verify that information, and Ms Boebert’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

The operator reportedly asked the teenager if his father had been physical with him.

"Yes he was throwing me across," he reportedly said, before changing directions and saying "he called me a psycho, when he's the...," trailing off.

The operator told the teen that she was dispatching an officer and told him not to worry. She then asked if the Boeberts had weapons in the house.

"I mean there are weapons in the house yeah, but I don't think he'd use them on me," the son reportedly said. "He just does this to me so much."

He then reportedly said he was going to his mother's farmhouse, where she was staying "because there's problems with [Ms Boebert and her husband.]"

Less than five minutes later the teenager made a second call taking back his report. A woman can reportedly be heard in the background.

"All I wanted to say was is me and my dad were starting to yell, he didn't really get physical with me," he said. That's when Ms Boebert supposedly took the phone, saying "hi, I'm the mom."

"Ok. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them. I'm down at our second location with [our son] getting ready for an event," she reportedly said. "Just to let you know, I have him. His dad's at the house."

The dispatcher reportedly tells Ms Boebert that she is dispatching an officer to see if he needs help, but Ms Boebert assures her "he doesn't need help" before saying "yeah, they can come here."

When officers arrived, Mr Boebert reportedly admitted that he and his son got into a verbal argument, but said he did not touch him, though "maybe the door touched his butt on the way out," according to a police record detailing the visit.

The teenager reportedly also told officers that he "started yelling at his dad first and his dad wasn't physical." He then said that he "wasn't sure why he said that his dad hurt him, but he was upset."

Police found no physical marks on him, and noted that the Boeberts were cooperative. No charges resulted from the incident.

Garfield County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched after the call ended. Minutes later, Ms Boebert's son called again and recanted the accusations. During that call, Ms Boebert took the phone and told the operators that her son "doesn't need help."

Mr Boebert has denied all accusations that he was physical with his son.

"He overreacted. We're back to being a family," he told the outlet on Thursday. "All I do is work and come home and try to raise everyone."

He said he disciplines his sons by making them run laps and do push-ups, not by hitting them.

Mr Boebert chalked the incident to his son wanting to "test the bull," which he says all teenage boys do.

Ms Boebert also commented on the incident to the outlet.

"The safety and well-being of my family are the most important things in the world to me," Ms Boebert’s office told The Independent on Thursday. "We've had some tough times and heartache. I've taken action to ensure there are better days ahead for all of us."

The news of the 911 call comes on the heels of Ms Boebert's move last month to file for divorce from her husband, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A court affidavit suggests Mr Boebert became "extremely angry" when he received the notice.

"He started yelling and using profanities," the process server wrote in the affidavit.

Ms Boebert has denied that her husband reacted negatively, calling the process server's comments a "complete lie."

The congresswoman has stated that she will not "discuss this matter further in public," citing her children's well-being.

She is suing for child support and for parental decision making powers for her four sons.