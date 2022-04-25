Letitia James to asks judge to fine Donald Trump $10k a day for dodging tax subpoenas
New York attorney general Letitia James will formally request that a judge fine former president Donald Trump $10,000 for each that he flouts a subpoena into a tax probe by her office.
Ms James’s office filed a memorandium of law earlier this month on it, saying that the sum was “ sufficient to coerce his compliance” with a court order put in place in February.
