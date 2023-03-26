Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lincoln Project took aim at Ron DeSantis for saying that he doesn’t know where he was on 9/11.

In an advertisement, the Lincoln Project slams the Florida Republican over his remarks during an interview and says “he’s not ready for primetime”.

The ad shows a clip of Mr Morgan asking Mr DeSantis where he was on 9/11. The touted Republican White House contender fumbles and says: “I think I’d just graduated college and I didn’t have a care in the world and all of a sudden, Boom. You know, it happened.”

Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson offered commentary on the remark. “Every American knows where they were on 9/11, and though he refuses to say it, we know Ron DeSantis was teaching at the elite Darlington school in Georgia on that day. Why he refused to answer has left America questioning his honesty.”

Donald Trump branded Piers Morgan a “ratings-challenged TV host” ahead of his interview with Mr DeSantis.

The former Good Morning Britain host sat down with politician DeSantis, who will likely be Trump’s rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, on his TalkTV and Fox Nation show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In the interview, the Florida governor said that he was unfazed by Trump mocking him and nicknaming him “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

“I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it,” he told Morgan, calling the jibes “background noise”.

“You can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this State to the next level.”

Mr Wilson of the Lincoln Project added: “The Piers Morgan interview was the cherry on top of one of the worst rollouts of a Presidential candidate in decades. In a week where his main rival is terrified he’s about to be arrested, DeSantis actually managed to come out worse.”

He added that “flip flops, bad policy, and a terrible interview that reached Mudd-Kennedy proportions gave American and his increasingly nervous donors a view of a candidate who is unready, unsteady, and evasive.

“Ron should stick to fighting with cartoon mice, because he’s not ready for a banking crisis or a war in Europe,” Mr Wilson said.