Ron DeSantis brushes off Donald Trump insults during interview with Piers Morgan

Ron DeSantis has brushed off Donald Trump’s insults during interview with Piers Morgan.

The Florida governor insisted nicknames “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” do not annoy him, suggesting the former president should also call him a “winner”.

“I don’t know how to spell ‘DeSanctimonious’ - I don’t know what it means,” Mr DeSantis said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“But I kind of like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels. You can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner”.

