Representative Liz Cheney has fuelled speculation about a potential run for the White House after losing the Republican primary race from Wyoming on Tuesday.

Ms Cheney conceded defeat – but hinted at a presidential run – in a defiant speech by invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S Grant to highlight the continuation of her fight against former president Donald Trump.

On Tuesday evening, Ms Cheney was handed an overwhelming defeat by Harriet Hageman, a candidate endorsed by Mr Trump.

Ms Cheney had said she was aware of the possibility of a loss given her criticisms of the GOP and the former president.

Citing Lincoln’s example, Ms Cheney said he had suffered electoral defeat as well but had not been dissuaded in his pursuit for freedom. She also said this was the time for “real work” to begin.

“The great and original champion of our party Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all,” she said in her concession speech.

“Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.”

“Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary,” she said. “She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”

Ms Cheney also referred to the civil war and how Ulysses S Grant refused to retreat and led the Union Army to victory.

“Lincoln and Grant, and all who fought in our nation’s tragic Civil War, including my own great great grandfathers, saved our union. Their courage saved freedom,” Ms Cheney said. “And if we listen closely, they are speaking to us down the generations. We must not idly squander what so many have fought and died for,” she said.

Ms Cheney has faced backlash within the Republican party after her repeated criticisms of Mr Trump.

Supporters of the former president have also attacked her actions as the vice chairperson of the House Jan 6 committee which held a series of damaging public hearings on Mr Trump’s conduct around the Capitol riot.

She was also one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his role in the riot.

Her speech won her praise from Mr Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, who tweeted a GIF from The Hunger Games franchise.

“History has shown us over and over again how poisonous lies destroy free nations,” Ms Cheney also said in her concession speech.

“I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office and I mean it. I love my country more.”