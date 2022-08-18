✕ Close Liz Cheney concedes in her primary race

US president Joe Biden reached out to Liz Cheney on Wednesday after she lost to Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.

Mr Biden had called the Wyoming congresswoman and Trump critic as the 45th president wasted no time in taking a victory lap, Bloomberg reported.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now,” he added, before quipping that Wyoming’s primary outcome was a “complete rebuke” of the January 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot, which Ms Cheney serves as the vice chair.

As her congressional career suffered an unexpected halt, Ms Cheney vowed that she would do whatever it takes to stop Mr Trump from reaching the White House again.

“Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary,” she said during her concession speech. “This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”