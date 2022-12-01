Madison Cawthorn uses final speech in Congress to bash ‘metrosexuals’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative Madison Cawthorn is leaving the Congress, but not before a final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives attacking “soft metrosexuals”.

“Our young men are taught that weakness is strength, that delicacy is desirable, and that being a soft metrosexual is more valuable than training the mind, body, and soul,” Mr Cawthorn claimed in his speech.

The 27-year-old Republican who shot to prominence as a far right ally of Donald Trump when he was first elected in 2020, has been quiet since losing his bid for re-nomination in a Republican primary matchup against Rep-elect Chuck Edwards in May.

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Mr Cawthorn has left his offices in his district and at the Capitol vacant and has stopped answering constituent calls. He did, however, find the time to once more address the House on Wednesday — decrying the notion that “social media has weakened us, siphoning our men of their will to fight”.

“Will you sit behind a screen while the storied tales of your forefathers become a myth?” Mr Cawthorn asked rhetorically in a portion of his remarks addressed to young men. “Or will you stand resolute against the dying light of America’s golden age?”

Mr Cawthorn’s obsession with conservative constructions of masculinity and the purported decline of the American golden age have been constant themes throughout two turbulent periods in public life marked by scandal.

Mr Cawthorn earlier this year told a talk show host that fellow Congressional Republicans did cocaine in front of him and invited him to orgies. Politico published photographs of him wearing lingerie in April, then in May, a video of him making thrusting motions in the nude towards another man’s face was published. Mr Cawthorn said that he was acting humorously with a friend and that they “were acting foolish and joking”.

The scandals, plus Mr Cawthorn’s confrontational style of politics predicated on cultural battles, appeared to cost him when an early polling advantage fizzled in the May primary defeat to Mr Edwards. Mr Cawthorn conceded defeat on election night and quickly faded to the background as the general election campaign got underway.

His final speech comes at a time when many Republicans are working to limit societal acceptance of gender expansiveness and some Americans are reconsidering the utility of traditional gender roles. It is not clear what the future holds for Mr Cawthorn, who is set to become one of the youngest ex-Congressmen in American history.