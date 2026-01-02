Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An appointee tapped to join New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration was edited out of a magazine cover featuring his inner circle after antisemitic comments resurfaced, forcing her to resign.

Catherine Almonte Da Costa was selected to lead Mamdani's office of appointments, handling “talent recruitment strategy,” until social media posts she wrote as a teenager in 2011 and 2012 were publicized.

Da Costa offered Mamdani her resignation on December 18, but had already taken part in a photoshoot for New York magazine the day before, which featured the then-Mayor-elect and his closest aides.

She was removed from the front cover by the magazine’s editors, who decided it would have been “inappropriate” to publish a photograph that included Da Costa, The New York Times reported.

“The magazine’s editors decided to remove her from the image, since it was meant to represent the mayor-elect’s inner circle for the new administration,” Lauren Starke, a spokeswoman for the magazine, told the Times.

open image in gallery Catherine Almonte Da Costa had been tapped to join New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration but was edited out of a magazine cover after antisemitic comments resurfaced, forcing her to resign ( AFP via Getty Images )

There is an open white space where Da Costa originally featured on the cover, according to the outlet.

Starke said the magazine did not consult with Mamdani’s team about removing Da Costa from the photograph.

The Independent has contacted New York for further comment.

Da Costa’s disparaging social media posts were first reported by the Judge Street Journal newsletter and were amplified by the Anti-Defamation League.

“Money hungry Jews smh,” she wrote in one post from 2011.

“Far Rockaway train is the Jew train,” she said in another post in 2012.

open image in gallery Mamdani, who was sworn in on January 1, 2026, said he accepted Da Costa’s resignation following the uproar ( AP )

In a statement, Da Costa said she expressed “deep regret” for the posts.

“These statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused,” Da Costa said.

“Catherine expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted,” Mamdani said in a statement at the time.

In the wake of Mamdani’s decisive victory in the New York City mayoral race, the ADL announced it was launching a “Mamdani Monitor” to track the mayor-elect’s policies and personnel appointments. Besides researching the Mamdani administration, the initiative will also include a tip line to report antisemitism related to City Hall.

Mamdani, who became the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City, has been outspoken on his views about Israel’s war in Gaza and his fight for Palestinian rights.

At the same time, he has pushed back against criticism that his stance towards Israel is antisemitic, and his campaign gained the support of young and progressive Jewish voters.