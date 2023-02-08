Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Congreswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the Republicans who took strong offence to Joe Biden’s assertion that parts of the GOP wanted to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, at his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Video captured her shouting “liar!” during Mr Biden’s remarks after he accused “not even a majority” of Republicans of wanting to target the entitlement programs for service cuts.

Her heckling came as many other Republicans joined in booing the president for the suggestion; Mr Biden, meanwhile, was relentless and quipped that he was being polite in not naming the members who supported the idea.

It was easily the most combative moment of the president’s address, including a somewhat muted response from the GOP to Mr Biden’s call to ban assault weapons.

Despite her complaints, there is indeed a push by a Republican — several, in fact — that could or would lead to Social Security and Medicare’s funding being endangered or cut outright.

Sen Rick Scott, who led the Senate GOP’s campaign efforts ahead of their dismal 2022 midterms showing, has proposed a plan that would “sundown” programs like Social Security and Medicare every few years unless Congress votes to reauthorise them, a prospect that could be a significant challenge for a polarised Legislative Branch.

And some Republicans closer to Ms Greene want to go even further.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican in the House who at times has been Ms Greene’s ally, said that if it were up to him, Social Security and Medicare would be up for “reforms” — typically code for cuts, when utilised by conservatives.

“If it were Matt Gaetz, I think we do need reforms to Social Security and Medicare,” he said on Real America’s Voice during a recent appearance on the right-wing network.

Ms Greene previously made headlines when she heckled Mr Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022.

At multiple points during that address last year, Ms Greene and fellow right-winger Lauren Boebert caused disruptions — including at one point an unsuccessful attempt to start a “build the wall” chant.