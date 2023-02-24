Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program on Thursday that she will re-introduce a resolution to audit all spending for the war in Ukraine on its one-year anniversary.

Ms Greene announced that she will introduce the resolution on Friday despite the fact that the House is currently in recess. Ms Greene and many other House Republicans have vocally criticised US support for Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the country.

Ms Greene told Mr Carlson that even House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul voted to support the resolution after she introduced it in November of last year. She had previously introduced the resolution with Representatives Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills of Florida, Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

“I’ll be introducing that on Friday,” she said. “Let me tell you what it’s going to do: It’s going to force Congress to give the American people an audit and that is exactly what the American people need. An audit of Ukraine.”

Ms Greene is one of the most outspoken critics of American support for Ukraine. When President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on Presidents’ Day, the right-wing firebrand congresswoman accused the president of putting “America last.”