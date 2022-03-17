Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman who has made a name for herself with misstatements and an embrace of racist, sometimes violent conspiracy theories, has once again run into ridicule by mangling the name of the most famous job in the US.

Ms Greene was responding to a tweet from longtime conservative journalist and Trump critic Bill Kristol, who had called her out for deriding the US government and defence infrastructure. “This isn’t the team you bet on,” she declared, to which Mr Kristol responded: “@RepMTG recommends betting against America.”

“I tell you what pumpkin,” she replied, deploying a strange choice of nickname for the senior establishment commentator. “How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief yourself and tell him your [sic] reporting for duty.

“You might want to train a little first, the only thing in shape on you and prepared for war is your little Twitter thumbs.”

The somewhat garbled message, which comes on the heels of various other digital faceplants , immediately drew ridicule.

Among those jumping to dismiss Ms Greene was her Republican colleague Adam Kinzinger, another Trump critic who sits at the far opposite end of the party’s political spectrum, currently agitating for further military assistance to Ukraine while also sitting on the 6 January select committee.

“I mean seriously,” he wrote, “if anyone is going to say ‘commander and chief’ it’s her. She literally has no idea it’s commander in chief and I’m zero percent surprised.”

Among all Ms Greene’s more embarrassing written and spoken interventions in public discourse, one of the most infamous is her recent warning that Washington, DC was being taken over by “ Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police ”. The latest in a string of comparisons the congresswoman has made between her political enemies and the Nazis, the remark immediately set the internet ablaze with mockery.

Gazpacho, a cold tomato soup hailing from the Iberian peninsula, has no history as either a weapon or a target of any known police state, whether in Spain or elsewhere.