Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad during Zelensky’s speech to Congress

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, Senator Joe Manchin was spotted fiddling on his iPad.

A video clip of Mr Manchin’s swiping, as other lawmakers listened somberly to the address, went viral on Wednesday. As the West Virginia Democrat pokes at his screen, Volodymyr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.

“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says, as translated by his interpreter. “Is this a lot to ask?”

It is not yet clear whether Mr Manchin’s screen time was in some way related to the speech, or simply distracted behavior. The Independent has reached out to his office for comment.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now in its fourth week. The United Nations has estimated that at least 636 civilians have died so far, though the real number is probably higher.

On Tuesday, Mr Zelensky beseeched America’s lawmakers to “do more” to help Ukrainians defend their country, asking for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and additional sanctions on Russia.

“New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops,” Mr Zelensky told Congress. “All American companies must leave Russia from their market. Leave their market immediately because it is flooded with our blood.”

After the address, Senator Manchin expressed his support for Mr Zelensky in a statement.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to hear directly from President Zelensky as he continues to show immense courage leading his country through this senseless attack from Vladimir Putin,” Mr Manchin said. “The United States can and must do more to support the valiant efforts of the Ukrainian people and prevent Putin’s further advance while also preventing another world war.”