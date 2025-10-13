Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republicans are moaning about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent breaks from her own party, accusing her positions of more closely resembling those of former Democratic President Joe Biden than GOP President Donald Trump.

In recent months, the Georgia Republican has split from her party on several major issues, including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, the war in Gaza and healthcare subsidies that have become the sticking point of the government shutdown.

Greene insisted to The Hill that it’s “ridiculous” to suggest that her stances have isolated her from the rest of her party. “I am 100 percent the same person today as I was when I ran for Congress,” she said.

The Georgia firebrand repeatedly introduced articles of impeachment against Biden and has dubbed Trump her “favorite president.” However, some Republicans fumed that her recent positions suggest she now more closely aligns with Biden than Trump.

“Whether it’s Gaza, whether it’s Epstein, or whether it’s now the [Affordable Care Act] credits, she’s been 180 degrees opposite of Trump,” one House Republican told the outlet. “In fact, she’s been more Biden than she has been Trump.”

open image in gallery Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken with her own party on several major issues recently, prompting her GOP colleagues to accuse her of being ‘more Biden than Trump’ ( Getty Images )

In July, Greene labeled Israel's war in Gaza a "genocide," infuriating some of her GOP colleagues. She was one of four House Republicans to sign onto a discharge petition to force the release of the documents associated with convicted pedophile Epstein. She also criticized the administration's Immigrations and Custom Enforcement raids.

Most recently, Greene has enraged her GOP counterparts for joining the Democrats' calls to extend the expiring healthcare tax credits.

Earlier this month, speaking in favor of extending the tax credits, she suggested that Congress members put politics aside and consider the effect on Americans: "Let's take off our Democrat jerseys, let's take off our Republican jerseys, and do something responsible for the American people," Greene told CNN.

House Speaker Mike Johnson brushed off Greene's outspoken support for the subsidies.

"Congresswoman Greene does not serve on the committees of jurisdiction to deal with those specialized issues, and she's probably not read that in on some of that," he said at a press conference last week.

Greene emphasized to The Hill: "My job title is not cheerleader for Republicans in Congress. I'm not talking about the President. I'm talking about Republicans in Congress. And Republicans in Congress are the ones that need to come up with a plan to fix the health insurance."

Her recent breaks from the party seem to have gotten Trump's attention, with sources telling NBC News that the president reached out to at least two Republicans, wondering: "What's going on with Marjorie?" She told the outlet that she's not a "blind slave" to the president.

open image in gallery House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries shows a tweet by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at a press conference during the government shutdown as both parties argue over healthcare subsidies ( Getty Images )

Still, the Georgia Congresswoman underscored that she’s a Trump supporter, pointing out that she voted in favor of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and continuing resolutions.

“I don’t talk about my relationship with my mom and how many times I talk to her, and I don’t talk about how many times I talk to my kids and what day I talk to them,” she told The Hill. “I don’t have to explain that. You don’t hear me running out and saying, ‘I talked to the President today.’”

Although she may be inciting ire from her GOP colleagues, some Democrats and Trump critics have praised her recent stances.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries put Greene’s tweet advocating for healthcare subsidies on display at a press conference earlier this month. Regarding her healthcare stance, Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told The Independent last week: “You are going to hear me utter words I never thought I'd say: Marjorie Taylor Greene is right.”

Last month, California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, a major proponent of releasing the Epstein files, told the New York Times that “despite strong differences, she is willing to work on areas where there may be common ground.”

Jimmy Kimmel, whose show was suspended last month for his comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, remarked on her recent fractures from her party: “You know things in Washington are broken when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the lone voice of reason on the Republican side.”